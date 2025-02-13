Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,751 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 702,279 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

