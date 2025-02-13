Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 467 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $246.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

