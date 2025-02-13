Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 615 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

