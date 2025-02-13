Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $353,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $77.42 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

