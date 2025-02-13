Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,048.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

