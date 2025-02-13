Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 365,454 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 319.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

