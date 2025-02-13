Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 100,275 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,275 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.77.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

