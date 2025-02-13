Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,106,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 174,155 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.48%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

