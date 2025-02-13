Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 659,089 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 3.96% of Blade Air Mobility worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDE. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $280.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.14. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blade Air Mobility

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $111,117.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,061,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,362.52. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 23,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $119,551.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,376,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,077.22. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,838. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.