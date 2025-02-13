Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 66,832 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

