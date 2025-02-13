Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,914.39. The trade was a 75.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $33,989.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,464.66. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $903.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

