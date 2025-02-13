Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lowered by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 177,051 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132,047 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

