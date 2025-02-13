Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

