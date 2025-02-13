The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $231,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %
Clorox stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
