The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,037. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $284,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 933,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

