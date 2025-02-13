The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $687.21 million, a PE ratio of -64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

