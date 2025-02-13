The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE TTC opened at $79.27 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 24.5% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 6,995.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

