The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $34.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $557,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,733.37. This represents a 12.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,330,920.64. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,858. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $39.78 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.