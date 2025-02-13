Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. Timken has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 711,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after buying an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 397,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 207,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

