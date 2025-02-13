Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

TM opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

