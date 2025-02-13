Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $465.00 to $467.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.20 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

