Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $342.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

MCD opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

