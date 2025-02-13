Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ON. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 268.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Onsemi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

