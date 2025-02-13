TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. This represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock worth $1,043,417. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

