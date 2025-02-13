TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform” Rating

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.40. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

