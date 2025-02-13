Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

