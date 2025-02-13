Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 754,416 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 514,400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1,413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,434 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 58,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $4,463,620.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,532,525.45. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $109,154.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,868 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,862 over the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Trading Up 31.8 %

Shares of UPST opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

