Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 156,874 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.