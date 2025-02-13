Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stake Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.50% of Valhi worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 107.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth $408,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth $244,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHI stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

