Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
