Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

