Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total transaction of $347,746.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,180.70. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,157.87. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,669 shares of company stock worth $1,889,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $293.06 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $296.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

