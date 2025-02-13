Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $407.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $407.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $453.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

