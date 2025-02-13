Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.