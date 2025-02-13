Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAY. Bank of America increased their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

In other Waystar news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,727.38. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 142,888 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $119,387,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

