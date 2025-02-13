Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSM

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $206.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 107,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,552,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,272 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

