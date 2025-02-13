Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.