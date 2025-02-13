Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Get Onsemi alerts:

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Up 4.4 %

ON opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8,367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,544,000 after buying an additional 1,109,778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after buying an additional 729,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after acquiring an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.