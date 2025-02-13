Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.85.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.