Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.29.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath bought 4,250 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$8.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.