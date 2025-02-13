What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for GRNT FY2025 Earnings?

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

GRNT stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $797.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,114.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,195.10. The trade was a 5.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,174 shares of company stock worth $487,743 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

