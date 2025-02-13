Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 697 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Centene were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Centene by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 343,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

