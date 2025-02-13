Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 10,000 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

