Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

