Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.11.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,958.66. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $293.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $296.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

