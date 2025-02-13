Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 2,500 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

