Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 384 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 182,192 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,015,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $759.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.