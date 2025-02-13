Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,618 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

