Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

