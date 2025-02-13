Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 39.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

