Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $192,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

