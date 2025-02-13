Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $197,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Olin were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after acquiring an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 70.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 19.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 504.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 167,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 139,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

